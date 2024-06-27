Self-attestation, abolishing job interviews among govt's good governance initiatives: Prez

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Citing self-attestation of certificates and abolishing interviews for certain categories of government job recruitment as key good governance initiatives, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said all such obstacles for the country's youth have been removed.

In her address to a joint sitting of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, Murmu said the government is working towards creating an enabling environment for the youth of this country to dream big and realise those dreams.

"In the last 10 years, every such obstacle which caused trouble to our youth has been removed. In the past the youth had to run from pillar to post in order to get their certificates attested. Now their self-attestation is sufficient. Interviews for recruitment into Group-C and Group-D posts of the central government have been abolished," the president said.

She said it is the continuous endeavour of the government to provide right opportunities to the youth of the country to demonstrate their talent.

"Whether it is competitive examinations or government recruitment there should be no reason for any hindrance. This process requires complete transparency and probity," Murmu said.

She said the Lok Sabha poll has been an election of trust in policy, intention, dedication and decisions.

Murmu said it has been an election of "trust in a strong and decisive government", "trust in good governance, stability and continuity" and "trust in honesty and hard work" among others.

"It is a stamp of approval for my government’s mission of service and good governance undertaken in the past 10 years. It is a mandate that the work of making India a developed nation continues uninterrupted and India attains its goals," the president said. PTI AKV SKY SKY