Self-care campaign to help tribal children understand importance of nutrition, disease prevention

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) New mothers and children under five years of age in rural and tribal communities will be taught the importance of proper nutrition, hygiene, and disease prevention through targeted educational campaigns by a consumer health and hygiene company in association with an NGO.

These educational campaigns will also promote self-care as an essential component of primary healthcare under the 'Self-Care for New Moms and Kids Under 5' program' which the company, Reckitt had recently aligned with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign'.

Reckitt has partnered with NGO, Plan India to raise awareness and launched a self-care theme song, 'Maa E Maa,' sung by Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari at the 8th CSR Health Impact Awards held here recently to amplify the message, the company said in a statement.

The song celebrates the nurturing bond between mothers and children.

The program carried out in partnership with Plan India is designed to democratise self-care by focusing on key areas of well-being, including diet diversity, physical activity, and hygiene. The program aims to foster healthier lives and drive meaningful changes in attitudes and behaviours, ultimately improving health outcomes for mothers and young children, the statement said. The program aims to educate new mothers and caregivers about essential self-care practices, encourage proper nutrition, hygiene, and lifestyle habits, engage local communities to drive health improvements, prevent diseases like diarrhoea and pneumonia, offer nutritional counselling, and provide education on vital hygiene practices such as hand washing and clean water use, the statement said.

Additionally, the initiative supports health practices like antenatal check-ups, birth spacing, and overall well-being through activities such as yoga.

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director of External Affairs and Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt, said, "By focusing on tribal areas in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, this program builds on previous efforts like the Nutrition India Program and Reach Each Child, providing essential knowledge and resources to empower mothers and children." The initiative provides comprehensive support, including mental health, maternal nutrition, and disease prevention. By combining on-ground activities with digital campaigns, the project ensures broad outreach and support.

Mohammed Asif, Executive Director of Plan International (India Chapter), highlighted the importance of self-care, particularly in underserved areas with limited healthcare access.

"Self-care is crucial for managing health, especially in underserved areas with limited healthcare access. It involves health promotion, disease prevention, and supporting mental well-being through balanced diets, exercise, and stress management. Self-care helps reduce healthcare costs and eases the burden on health systems, particularly benefiting low-income communities," Mohammed Asif said.

Reckitt aims to empower 10 million mothers and children across targeted regions. The initiative has already impacted 64,000 women through household counselling in 210 villages across five districts in three states. PTI PLB DV DV