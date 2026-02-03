New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said self-confidence is that power that makes everything possible and will help in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat.

His remarks came hours after the US and India agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, “Self-confidence is that power with the help of which everything is possible,” Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

आत्मविश्वास वह शक्ति है, जिसके बल पर सब कुछ संभव है। विकसित भारत के सपने को साकार करने में देशवासियों की यही शक्ति बहुत काम आने वाली है।



श्रीर्मङ्गलात् प्रभवति प्रागल्भ्यात् सम्प्रवर्धते।



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2026

The prime minister said this very power of the citizens will prove extremely useful in realising the dream of a developed India.

Modi also shared a Sanskrit couplet which meant that wealth is earned through righteous deeds.

“It (wealth) grows with courage and self-confidence, remains stable through skill and efficiency, and, when safeguarded by discipline, contributes to the progress of the nation,” the couplet read.