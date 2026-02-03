New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said self-confidence is that power that makes everything possible and will help in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat.
His remarks came hours after the US and India agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, “Self-confidence is that power with the help of which everything is possible,” Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.
आत्मविश्वास वह शक्ति है, जिसके बल पर सब कुछ संभव है। विकसित भारत के सपने को साकार करने में देशवासियों की यही शक्ति बहुत काम आने वाली है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2026
श्रीर्मङ्गलात् प्रभवति प्रागल्भ्यात् सम्प्रवर्धते।
दाक्ष्यात् तु कुरुते मूलं संयमात् प्रतितिष्ठति॥ pic.twitter.com/FcQqHbSvI9
The prime minister said this very power of the citizens will prove extremely useful in realising the dream of a developed India.
Modi also shared a Sanskrit couplet which meant that wealth is earned through righteous deeds.
“It (wealth) grows with courage and self-confidence, remains stable through skill and efficiency, and, when safeguarded by discipline, contributes to the progress of the nation,” the couplet read.