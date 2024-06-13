Self-defence summer camp concludes in Delhi, over 12,000 participate

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A self-defence summer camp organised by the Delhi Police for women and girls concluded in the national capital on Thursday. A total of 12,327 female students participated in the training, a senior police officer said.

The closing ceremony of the 20th Self-Defence Summer Camp was presided by Olympic medallist boxer and former Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom.

"The Special Police Unit for Women and Children has been continuously making efforts to empower women and create a sense of confidence, legal awareness amongst them to address their grievances, the officer said, adding that more than 5.59 lakh girls and women have been trained so far through the initiative.