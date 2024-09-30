Self-defence training to women will bring fundamental change in society: Om Birla

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Imparting self-defence training to women will bring a fundamental change in society, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday.

He was speaking at the launch of a self-defence training campaign initiated by Maharashtra government's skill development department.

"Women are working in every sector and if they get self-defence training, it would bring about a fundamental change in society. The 'Har Ghar Durga' campaign is strengthening women. This campaign will give a new direction to the lives of women. It will improve their skill sets and expand their possibilities to work in different capacities," Birla said.

State minister for Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the campaign aims to impart self-defence lessons in order to make women capable of doing various works.

"It is a free of cost programme. Training will be imparted to all the women pursuing courses at ITIs. Every week, 2-3 training sessions will be conducted," he said.