Self-employed taxpayers body demands pension from govt

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Self-employed taxpayers should get pension after retirement and loans in case of losses in businesses, a body representing the group said on Monday.

Raising concerns regarding social security, the Self-Employed Taxpayers Federation of India (SETFI) demanded that the government provided adequate medical facilities for the group.

The SETFI, in a statement, added there should be a provision for giving loans for losses made by businesses in certain emergency situations.

In an event held at the Udasin Ashram in Old Delhi's Paharganj, people from different walks of life, including businessmen, CAs, lawyers, and doctors, expressed concerns over their social security.

The event was attended by BJP's national treasurer, Rajesh Agarwal, besides other dignitaries.