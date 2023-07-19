Self-governing, self-reliant village society key to ending rural poverty: Experts

Bhopal: A self-governing and self-reliant village society is key to ending rural poverty and socio-economic inequality and it is possible only through strong Panchayati Raj institutions, experts here said.

“A rural renaissance is not possible without a self-governing and self-reliant village-society and it is possible only through strong Panchayati Raj institutions towards ending rural poverty and socio-economic inequality,” said former additional chief secretary Manoj Shrivastava.

He was addressing the third edition of the India Rural Colloquy organised by Transform Rural India (TRI) at the state-run Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA) on Tuesday, coinciding with International Mandela Day.

As per TRI, IRC strives to amplify government policies, invigorate stakeholders and cultivate equity in villages.

This state-level convening focused on directional vision and public narrative towards a hopeful and actionable renaissance agenda of quality education for all, universal access to healthcare, economic growth, jobs, and a resilient environment, a release said.

“Documentation and amplification of best practices are crucial for the development of rural areas as in most cases solutions are available at the grassroots,” Margaret Gwada, chief, UNICEF (MP), said on the occasion.

She also pointed out that children’s engagement is equally important for the holistic development of rural areas.

They are facing problems like the unavailability of clean drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, protection, and education, she said.

"TRI is committed to listening to the voices of the common man, and we will always incorporate their opinions in our reports for future courses of action.” said Neha Gupta, state lead, Transform Rural India, MP, it added.