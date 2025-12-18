Self-help groups playing key role in empowering women across country: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said self-help groups are playing a key role in strengthening the rural economy while empowering women across the country.

Interacting with women self-help group members and 'Lakhpati Didis' after inaugurating the Saras Rajsakhi National Fair at the Jawahar Kala Kendra here, Sharma said such collectives are enabling women to become economically independent and active contributors to the nation's growth.

"Women are not only managing their households but are also playing an important role in strengthening the economy," Sharma said.

At the fair, the chief minister visited stalls set up by women self-help groups from different states and appreciated their craftsmanship and entrepreneurial skills.

The Saras fair reflects how right policies, strong institutional support and effective implementation could bring sustainable and inclusive changes in the lives of rural women, Sharma said.

Describing the event as a symbol of the vision of a self-reliant Rajasthan and a self-reliant India, Sharma said initiatives like these are helping rural artisans and women entrepreneurs access wider markets.

The Saras Rajsakhi National Fair, which will continue till January 4, showcases rural traditions, crafts and art forms from across the country.

Around 300 stalls from 24 states have been set up, displaying and selling folk art, handicrafts, handloom products and traditional textiles.

Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary Shreya Guha, Mission Director of Livelihood Projects and Self-help Groups, Neha Giri, were among those present at the event.