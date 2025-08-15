Self-reliance, clean energy, indigenous defence production key to developed India: Rajasthan CM

Jodhpur, Aug 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said India's vision of becoming a developed nation hinges on achieving self-reliance in key sectors, expanding clean energy, and boosting indigenous defence manufacturing.

He hoisted the national flag during a state-level function at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur and urged people to actively participate in the country's growth.

"Today is the day to remember the known and unknown freedom fighters and brave soldiers," the chief minister said.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to fulfil people's dreams. "India is moving towards becoming the third-largest economy and writing a new story of self-reliance." Referring to the role of Khadi in the freedom struggle, he said it continued to inspire the idea of a developed India. "When every citizen pledges to be self-reliant, the whole nation will become self-reliant," he said.

Sharma stressed the importance of clean energy in powering industries and households, and highlighted the need to promote local resources and enhance product quality under the 'Swadeshi' ethos.

On defence preparedness, the chief minister said, "Self-reliance in defence is a symbol of our strength. We are making indigenous warships and weapons under Make in India. Operation Sindoor is a living example of this resolve." He added that India would not compromise on security or honour and would respond to terrorism firmly.

In Jaipur, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa hoisted the tricolour at Badi Chaupad on behalf of the ruling party. Another Deputy Chief Minister, Diya Kumari, hoisted the flag at a district-level function held at the playground of Government LBS PG College in Kotputli.