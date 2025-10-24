Self-reliance fundamental spirit of nation building: LS speaker Birla

Kota (Rajasthan) Oct 24 (PTI) Self-reliance is not just an economic policy, but the fundamental spirit of nation building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday while urging people to adopt 'Swadeshi' products and services in their daily life.

Addressing an Atmanirbhar Bharat conference organised here, the local MP said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the citizens of India are engaged in building a self-reliant nation.

Production, use and respect for indigenous goods is the foundation of self-reliant India, Birla asserted. "This is not just economic, but is connected to the nation's self-respect." "Every citizen should adopt 'Swadeshi' in their life. When farmers, workers, traders and youth work together, only then does the country see positive changes." Birla highlighted the immense opportunities the Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency has to offer in the fields of industry, education, healthcare and tourism.

"This region is progressing rapidly due to strong road, rail and air connectivity. Projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Porbandar-Silchar Corridor are connecting Kota to the country's major industrial centres," he said.

Birla said work is going on the redevelopment of Kota and Dakaniya railway stations at a cost of Rs 350 crore. By next June, both stations will be equipped with modern facilities, he said, adding that in two years, flights will begin from Kota to various parts of the country.

The Lok Sabha speaker said nine ethanol plants in Taleda and CFCL's new unit will provide employment opportunities to thousands of youths. PTI COR NSD NSD