Self-reliance in defence key to achieve strategic autonomy: Defence Secretary

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) India is at a “decisive moment” in its defence and industrial journey, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Saturday, describing self-reliance in production of various military hardware as a “national imperative”.

Speaking at a defence conclave in Chandigarh, Singh said indigenous platforms such as Tejas combat jets, Astra beyond visual range missile, Dhanush artillery guns and aircraft carrier INS Vikrant are shining examples of the growing synergy among the industry, defence research and skilled manpower.

Singh reiterated that self-reliance in defence is not merely an economic objective, but a necessity aimed at achieving long-term strategic autonomy.

The evolving global supply chains and rapidly advancing technologies present both challenges and unprecedented opportunities for India's defence sector, the defence secretary said.

Guided by the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), the defence sector has moved from import dependence to a vibrant ecosystem comprising defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), private industry, MSMEs and startups, he said.

The defence secretary stressed that concerted efforts towards ease of doing business and continued policy reforms have catalysed an indigenous manufacturing surge, encouraging domestic design and production of various platforms and weapon systems.

He noted that more than 788 industrial licences have been issued to 462 companies, significantly boosting private sector participation.

Singh, however, did not specifically mention the time period during which the industrial licences were issued.

He also pointed out that defence exports crossed Rs 23,162 crore in 2025, reflecting a nearly 35-fold increase since 2014.

Emphasising the importance of human capital, the defence secretary said that true strategic autonomy requires not only indigenisation of hardware but also sovereignty over skills, technology and intellectual capital.

He highlighted the government's efforts under the Skill India Mission, with agencies such as the National Skill Development Corporation and the Directorate General of Training mapping the existing capabilities and future skill requirements for the defence and aerospace sectors.

Singh noted the untapped potential of Punjab in defence manufacturing and outlined the need for defence ecosystem networks and dedicated skill and testing infrastructure to enable the state's emergence as a defence manufacturing hub.

On the crucial role being played by the Agniveers, Singh asserted that the Agnipath scheme has created a pool of disciplined and technically trained youth, who can be seamlessly integrated into defence manufacturing and strategic sectors through the National Skill Qualification Framework-aligned skill certification.