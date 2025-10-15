Self-reliance key to achieving vision of developed India, says Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 15 (PTI) Former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to use more indigenous products and urged people to contribute to making India a self-reliant country by purchasing local products during festivals.

Thakur, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said that the prime minister has set a goal of developing the country by 2047.

"Self-reliance is a key pillar in achieving the vision of a developed India. For this, the PM has called for adopting Swadeshi and promoting Indian products. When every Indian uses indigenous products, India will become self-reliant and the country's economy will become even stronger," Thakur said.

"Swadeshi and Vocal for Local are not just slogans but a major step towards a self-reliant India. Promoting local products will not only increase employment but also protect the self-respect of small businesses," he said.

He urged the public to make an effort to maximise their purchases of Indian-made products during this festive season. "This step will not only strengthen India's economy but also boost local shopkeepers and manufacturing units," he added.

He further said that Himachal Pradesh is known as the Land of Gods, and its people possess remarkable talent.

"Handicrafts, including stone and metal sculptures, dolls, pottery, paintings, carpets, and shawls, are in high demand both domestically and internationally. Numerous self-help groups in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency are showcasing Himachali art and culture through local products. PM Modi, through the Vocal for Local campaign, has set the goal of a self-reliant India before the countrymen, and we must all collectively contribute to achieving this goal," Thakur added.