Self-reliance strengthens national security: President Murmu at Navy's operational demonstration

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI) Self-reliance strengthens national security, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday, and expressed confidence that the Navy will continue to develop indigenous technology and take India's journey towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'.

In her address at a naval operational demonstration event here, Murmu also lauded the Navy for its combat capabilities and professionalism in ensuring India's maritime security.

The Indian Navy showcased its maritime prowess and multi-domain combat capabilities with an operational demonstration off the coast of Kerala on the Shangumugham Beach here.

President Murmu attended the event that was held as part of the Navy Day celebrations.

Nineteen major war vessels, including indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, one submarine, four fast intervention boats, and 32 aircraft -- fighter jets, surveillance planes and helicopters -- were part of the show, a top naval officer said.

India put some of its state-of-the-art naval platforms on display, including the indigenous frontline frigate INS Udaygiri, and some key aircraft.

In her address, Murmu said "self-reliance strengthens national security".

"I am confident that the Indian Navy will continue to develop indigenous technology and contribute to India's journey to becoming a Viksit Bharat," the president said.

She also urged the naval force and all stakeholders to work together towards protecting the seas.

"Together, we must reaffirm our commitment to protect our seas, empower shipbuilders, support sailors and nurture the maritime spirit that always defined our great civilisation," the president said.

She also wished that the Indian Navy be "always victorious".

Earlier, Murmu was received by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, at the technical area of the airport.

She was given a guard a honour at the technical area, and simultaneously accorded a ceremonial gun salute by the flagship destroyer, INS Kolkata.

The display provided a unique opportunity to the general public to witness various facets of the Navy's multi-domain operations and enhance their maritime awareness, officials said.

The exhibition brought alive the Navy's formidable combat capabilities, technological excellence, and operational readiness, while reflecting the nation's growing maritime strength and self-reliance.

A cascade of applause welcomed INS Vikrant as it sailed across the horizon, and a MiG-29 aircraft took off from its deck.

The Navy also showcased its state-of-the-art frontline frigates and missile corvettes.

The vessels included Kolkata-class destroyer INS Kolkata, INS Imphal, and Nilgiri-class frigate INS Udaygiri.

Among the aircraft was MH-60R, which shot flares in the sky to greet the president, the supreme commander of the armed forces.

Four Dornier aircraft streaked the sky in 'bomb burst' formation.

An anti-piracy and hostage rescue operation with insertion of the elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Navy on board a vessel at sea was also simulated. PTI KND ARI