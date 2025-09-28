Self-reliant panchayats key to shaping a developed UP: CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said self-reliant panchayats would be the foundation for the ‘Viksit Bharat - Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047’ mission.

Addressing district and block-level panchayat chiefs and members under the 'Viksit UP@2047' dialogue series, Adityanath asked them to adopt innovations in their annual plans and give equal priority to welfare and income generation.

“Healthy competition among panchayats will create new models of development and ensure good governance,” he said.

The 'Viksit UP@2047' initiative is not just a government programme but a collective resolve requiring people's participation, he said.

“India's soul lives in the villages, and panchayats are the real architects of this vision,” Adityanath said.

A short film on the campaign was screened on the occasion, while the panchayat representatives were shown how to share ideas through QR codes and a dedicated portal.

Highlighting the state's progress, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh’s GDP has grown from Rs 13 lakh crore to Rs 35 lakh crore, its per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.2 lakh, while projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore are presently underway, creating jobs for more than 60 lakh youth.

Women's participation in the workforce has risen from 13 per cent to 34 per cent, the chief minister said.

Adityanath also outlined Uttar Pradesh's roadmap to become a USD 1 trillion economy within five years, which is built on three themes – ‘Arthashakti’ (economic strength), ‘Srijanshakti’ (creative strength), and ‘Jeevanshakti’ (life strength) – along with 12 priority sectors.

The chief minister announced that symposiums on 'Viksit UP@2047' will be held in all the panchayats, and the suggestions would be awarded at the district and state levels.

The chief minister also held a virtual interaction with district and block-level panchayat representatives, in which grassroots leaders highlighted their success stories of the past eight-and-a-half years since the Adityanath government took charge.

Amroha's Dhanaura block chief Asha Chandra presented her annual plan, citing women-led initiatives like SHGs, 'Lakhpati Didis' and strawberry farming as examples of how rural women are transforming local economies.

The chief minister stressed that tailoring schemes to local needs and adopting innovation could boost both revenue and self-reliance.

From Etah, Pushpendra Lodhi highlighted how the Sheetalpur block has become a model of development in the Aligarh division.

Kanpur Dehat's Urvashi Singh showcased rainwater harvesting, pink toilets and rural market upgrades.

Sonbhadra's Leela Devi cited water conservation and a women's small-scale soap industry. She also suggested developing the Abadi picnic spot into a Goa-like attraction.

The chief minister welcomed the idea and sought a formal proposal from her.

Meerut's Gaurav Chaudhary detailed how new shops, land utilisation and curbing tax evasion raised panchayat income from Rs 3 crore to Rs 10 crore, which Adityanath called a model worth emulating. PTI COR ABN ARI