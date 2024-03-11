Self-reliant women face of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Union minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said the Narendra Modi government's focus is on empowering women in different ways and the over 10 crore women associated with self-help groups are the face of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

At the 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme, Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work was being done for the economic independence of women at such a large scale for the first time.

"There are 20 crore rural households in the country. We have reached out to 10 crore women who are now linked with self-help groups... Ten crore women have been empowered," he said, adding, "Aatmanirbhar Mahila (self-reliant women) will be the real face of Aatmanirbhar Bharat." Singh also mentioned schemes such as Ujjwala, Swachch Bharat, PM Poshan, Jal Jeevan, Mudra Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and PM Awas Yojana, among others to highlight the works done by the BJP dispensation for the welfare of the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme here on Monday and witnessed agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by Namo Drone Didis at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa.

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to the prime minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. PTI AO NSD NSD