Self-styled godman arrested in Cuttack for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

Cuttack, Oct 20 (PTI) A self-styled godman was arrested in Odisha's Cuttack district for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in the Kendupatna area when the girl was going to a shop near her house to buy some items, they said.

The accused, a 50-year-old man, took her to a nearby mutt and sexually assaulted her.

A case was registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Nandankanan police station, police said.

The accused was immediately arrested, they said. PTI CORR SOM