Self-styled godman booked for 'sexually harassing' students at Delhi institute, on the run

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A self-styled godman, once associated with a reputed religious organisation, is at the centre of a police investigation after several female students of a management institute here accused him of sexual harassment.

The accused -- Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami Parthasarathy -- has so far evaded arrest despite raids and surveillance.

According to police, the accused was a sanchalak (management committee member) at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in southwest Delhi. Police also found in the institute's basement a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate -- 39 UN 1 -- used by Saraswati.

This is not the first time he has faced such allegations. Police sources said a case of fraud and molestation was lodged against him at the Defence Colony Police Station in 2009, while another molestation complaint was filed at the Vasant Kunj Police Station in 2016.

In the latest case, the complaint was filed on August 4 at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

During the inquiry, the statements of 32 female PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) students with EWS scholarships were recorded. Of these, 17 alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

Police said three women, serving as faculty members and administrators at the institute, allegedly abetted the accused by pressuring students to comply with his demands.

"Their role is currently under investigation, and the full extent of their involvement will be determined once Saraswati is apprehended," an officer said.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with 16 victims later deposing before a magistrate.

Police have seized the Volvo car bearing the diplomatic number and lodged a second FIR on August 25. The accused has been evading arrest ever since, they said.

Meanwhile, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham in Karnataka's Sringeri, with which Saraswati was earlier associated, has issued a public statement distancing itself from him.

"The public is hereby informed that Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri (Peetham). As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him," the statement said.

It further said that the peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding the "illegal acts" committed by Saraswati.

The statement added that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved the running of 'Sri Sharadha Institute of Indian Management-Research' in the name of the Peetham from Plot No. 7, Institutional Area, Phase II, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

"The Peetham administers the institution through a Governing Council, chaired by Dr Krishna Venkatesh, a respected educationist, along with other distinguished individuals. The Governing Council is actively taking steps to ensure the welfare of students and to prevent any disruption to the ongoing educational programmes," it said.

Police said efforts are underway to trace Saraswati, and multiple teams have been formed. Sources also said that teams are keeping a strict vigil at airports to prevent him from fleeing the country. Another source claimed that his last location was traced in Agra, and teams are conducting raids.

"Teams have been conducting raids at his known hideouts in Delhi and neighbouring states, including Agra, where his last location was found," said the source.

The investigators said statements from students, faculty members, and staff are being cross-verified, while digital evidence, including messages and call records, has been collected as part of the probe.

"The allegations are serious, involving multiple victims, and we are pursuing the case with priority," said the police officer, adding that the accused, however, remains at large.

According to the police statement, the case was registered under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

During the investigation, CCTV camera footage was analysed, and several raids were conducted at multiple residential addresses linked to the accused.

Police sources said hard disks and Network Video Recorders (NVRs) collected from the institute were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

Police sources revealed that while he was last traced to Agra, the accused has been changing his locations frequently to avoid capture. He is also avoiding using mobile phones to prevent tracking.

Hailing from Odisha, Saraswati had been living in an ashram in Delhi for the last 12 years, where he served as both a caretaker and an operator.

Sources in the investigating team added that digital evidence, including chats and SMS records, has already been secured. These will be crucial in corroborating the testimonies of the victims, they said.

Police also suspect that Saraswati maintained strong connections across states, which likely helped him remain out of reach despite repeated raids.