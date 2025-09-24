Self-styled godman booked for sexually harassing students at Delhi management institute

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has booked a self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Parth Sarthy, after several female students of a management institute here accused him of sexual harassment. Despite raids and surveillance, the accused remains on the run.

The complaint was filed on August 4 at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

According to police, the accused was a sanchalak (member of the management committee) at the institute.

During the enquiry, the statements of 32 female PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) students under the EWS scholarship at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management were recorded. Of these, 17 alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

Police said some faculty members, including women, also pressured the students to comply with his demands.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with 16 victims later deposing before a magistrate.

Investigators also found in the institute's basement a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate -- 39 UN 1 -- allegedly used by Saraswati. Another FIR was lodged on August 25, and the vehicle was seized. Police said the accused has been evading arrest since.

Meanwhile, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, with which Saraswati was earlier associated, has issued a public statement distancing itself from him.

"The public is hereby informed that Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri (Peetham). As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him," the statement said.

It further said that the Peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding illegal acts committed by Saraswati.

The statement added that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved the running of 'Sri Sharadha Institute of Indian Management-Research' in the name of the Peetham from Plot No. 7, Institutional Area, Phase II, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

"The Peetham administers the institution through a Governing Council, chaired by Dr Krishna Venkatesh, a respected educationist, along with other distinguished individuals. The Governing Council is actively taking steps to ensure the welfare of students and to prevent any disruption to the ongoing educational programmes," it said.

Police said efforts are underway to trace Saraswati, and multiple teams have been formed. Sources also said that teams are keeping a strict vigil at airports to prevent him from fleeing the country.

"Teams have been conducting raids at his known hideouts in Delhi and neighbouring states," said the officer.

Investigators added that statements from students, faculty members, and staff are being cross-verified, while digital evidence, including messages and call records, has been collected as part of the probe.

"The allegations are serious, involving multiple victims, and we are pursuing the case with priority," he said, adding that the accused, however, remains at large. PTI BM SSJ RHL