Self-styled godman booked under POCSO in Karnataka's Yadgir

Yadgir (Karnataka), Feb 26 (PTI) A case under the POCSO Act has been registered against a self-styled godman here after a video purportedly showing him inappropriately touching a seven-year-old girl went viral, sparking outrage, police said on Thursday.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took cognisance of the alleged video and registered a case on its own against the self-styled godman, identified as Mallikarjuna Muthya in Shahpur, they said.

The commission has also written to the Yadgir Superintendent of Police, seeking a probe and submission of a report in the matter, officials added.

The purported video allegedly shows 26-year-old Muthya holding the child in his lap, inappropriately touching and kissing her in the presence of her parents.

Officials noted that the footage, however, appeared to show the child looking uncomfortable.

"Based on a complaint given to us by the Child Development Project Officer yesterday (February 25), we have registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. We have recorded the statements of the girl and her parents, who claimed they did not find his actions inappropriate or felt it was a bad touch," a senior police officer said.

A notice has been issued to Muthya in this regard, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KH