Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda produced in Delhi court, police seek 5-day custody

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Chaitanyananda Saraswati was produced before a Delhi court on Sunday, with police seeking 5-day custody of the self-styled godman accused of sexually harassing 17 women students at a private institute here, officials said.

The 62-year-old accused, who was apprehended from Agra Sunday morning, was produced before Duty Magistrate Ravi at 3:40 pm.

A Delhi Police team traced Saraswati to Agra, where he was staying at a hotel, officials said.

Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati, which was parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits.

According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of a management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarter late at night, and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours.

He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through his phone.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused allegedly used different names and particulars to operate multiple bank accounts and withdrew over Rs 50 lakh after the FIR was registered against him.

He allegedly submitted documents with varying particulars at the time of account opening.

Police also found fake visiting cards from him, showing his association with the United Nations and BRICS. PTI MNR ARI