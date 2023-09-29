Self-styled godman held for raping woman in UP

Mathura (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A self-styled godman has been arrested here for allegedly raping a woman from Punjab on the pretext of marrying her, police said on Friday.

The victim (29), in her complaint, has alleged that Vrindavan resident Govind Vallabh Shastri had raped her on August 9, 2011, when she was 17 years old, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh.

The victim said when she opposed him, Shastri promised to marry her and make her a kathavachak (spiritual storyteller), police said.

In 2916, Shastri called the woman to Vrindavan on December 8 and kept her in a separate house and again raped her.

In-charge of Vrindavan police station Inspector Vijay Kumar Singh said an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was arrested on Thursday and sent to jail, he said.