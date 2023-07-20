Self-styled journalist arrested over terror funding charges in J-K: Police

Srinagar, Jul 20 (PTI) A self-styled journalist was on Thursday arrested for allegedly receiving funds for terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, police here said.

"A self-styled journalist Muzamil Zahoor Malik of Indergam Pattan (was) arrested for terror funding. He received terror funds in his bank account made on forged documents/fake identity," Srinagar Police said on Twitter.

The police said a case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Five accused have already been arrested in the case, the police added. PTI SSB SZM