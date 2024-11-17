‘Selfish motives’ behind formation of JMM-Cong-RJD alliance in Jharkhand, alleges Nadda

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Nov 17 (PTI) BJP president Jagat Prasad Nadda on Sunday attacked the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, alleging that "selfish motives" led to the formation of the alliance which promotes dynastic politics and appeasement for vote bank politics.

He also accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of creating obstacles to the development work initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state.

"Selfish motives were behind the formation of the JMM-Cong-RJD alliance. It is anti-tribal, anti-farmer and anti-Dalit. It promotes corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement for vote bank politics," Nadda alleged while addressing a poll rally at Sindri in Dhanbad district.

Charging the Hemant government with promoting infiltration, Nadda said that if BJP is voted to power, a law would be enacted to check transfer of land to the offspring of infiltrators who marry tribal women.

He alleged that the Hemant Soren government indulged in Rs 4,000 crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam, Rs 5,000 crore mining scam and Rs 236 crore land scam.

The Union minister said it was time for formation of a double-engine government in Jharkhand to accelerate growth and development in Jharkhand.

Nadda said once the BJP government was formed in the state, a number of development initiatives would begin.

He said that under PM Modi’s regime, export of medicines rose 138 per cent while India is manufacturing 97 per cent of mobile phones.

He added that 1.46 lakh km of national highways were built under Modi’s regime while 61 Vande Bharat Express trains were launched. PTI NAM/SAN NN