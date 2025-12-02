Selim Box Mondal appointed Acting Registrar of JU, section of teachers' voice reservation

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) Selim Box Mandal was on Tuesday appointed Acting Registrar of Jadavpur University, an official said.

A section of teachers voiced reservations over the decision of the Vice Chancellor to appoint Mandal as acting registrar without formal endorsement from the highest decision-making body, the Executive Council (EC).

Mandal, who was a vice-president of the West Bengal College and University Professors' Association (WBCUPA) and a senior faculty member of the Arts department, would be in the post for the next two months as an interim arrangement till there is a permanent recruitment, VC Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

Head of the English department, Manojit Mandal, told PTI that without "taking approval "of the EC, the VC has "unilaterally" decided on the appointment, which is "unconstitutional", going by the university statute.

"The appointment has been announced, bypassing the EC by the VC. We have written to the VC and will raise the issue at the next EC meeting, which should be called at the earliest before the convocation on December 24," Manajit Mandal said.

The VC, when contacted, said that, as the rights conferred on him, he had exercised special discretionary power, and Selim Box Mandal will only be discharging the responsibility for a limited period of two months as an interim measure.

A section of professors of the university alleged that the decision was influenced by Education minister and WBCUPA President Bratya Basu. The VC, however, said it was entirely taken by him on the basis of the powers bestowed on him.

The minister, when contacted, said it was an internal decision of the state university, which has its own administrative and academic autonomy, and he had no role. PTI SUS RG