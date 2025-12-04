Selim Box Mondal removed as CSC controller of examinations

Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) Acting registrar of Jadavpur University, Selim Box Mondal, whose appointment for the post triggered a row within the college and university teachers' wing of Trinamool Congress, has been removed from the post of controller of examinations of the state-run College Service Commission (CSC).

Principal of Bhairab Ganguly College, Subhranil Some, replaced Mondal with immediate effect, a higher education department official said Thursday quoting the December 3 notice.

The move comes after JU English department head and senior member of the West Bengal College and University Professors Association, Manojit Mondal, objected to Mondal’s appointment as acting registrar by the vice chancellor without the consent of the university’s executive council.

The CSC controller of examinations has several responsibilities related to exams and plays an important role in the recruitment of college principals.

Mondal earlier told reporters he was appointed as acting registrar by the VC for two months and will discharge his responsibilities in the interest of the university and its academic-administrative functioning.

"I don't have anything to comment," he had said. PTI SUS MNB