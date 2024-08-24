Selja bats for strict punishment, quick judgement in rape cases

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) In the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, senior Congress leader Kumari Selja stressed the need for strict punishment and fast judgement in such cases as a deterrent to potential criminals.

Lok Sabha MP Selja said that while she would not like to comment on the West Bengal case as conclusions are yet to be reached but governments need to be very sensitive and respond immediately in cases of rape.

Asked about the TMC-led West Bengal government's handling of the Kolkata rape-murder case, Selja said, "As a woman, honestly it took me a few days to read the details. As a woman, it affects you so much, it was so gruesome, I didn't even want to even read about it." These kind of things are increasing day by day, she said.

"Government, any administration, has to be very sensitive and respond immediately before it blows up. At times, you find that people are being shielded. As far as the Bengal incident is concerned, I think it (investigation) is still going on and we are yet to come to any conclusions, so I really don't want to comment," the Congress leader said during an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters here on Friday.

On incidents of rape in the country and such incidents being taken note of when they happen in urban areas, the former Union minister said much of it goes unreported and "even if it is reported, who takes action?".

When it happens to a certain section, then it is taken note of, she said, adding that the media also has a major role to play in correcting this.

"I would say without going into the horror of things, this is happening in our society. Why does it happen that such people do it (the crime) without fear? That is a question all of us should ask from society and from the administration. What has happened in the earlier cases?" Selja said.

"They (potential criminals) feel that it is a matter of a few days and 'we will be in prison for some time'. Fear has to be instilled in such potential criminals. They should see that they (other criminals) did this, and this has happened to them.

"The media should also show the outcome for the criminal, what happened to that person, whether he has got the punishment that he deserves. It may then be a deterrent and quick and fast judgement (should be done)," Selja said.

Asked if she agrees with the demand for death penalty for culprits in such cases, Selja said, "Of course. There are degrees and that should come out very clearly." The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has sparked widespread protests.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. One person was arrested the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which started its investigation on August 14. PTI ASK DIV DIV