Selling Army's valour for political mileage: Cong targets BJP over PM's pic on railway tickets

Bhopal: The Congress on Monday alleged that using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo on Railways tickets featuring 'Operation Sindoor' is like selling the valour of the Army as a product for political gains.

Madhya Pradesh Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, posted a ticket with Modi's picture on his X account.

"Even the valour of the Army is being sold like a product for political gains. Here's a fresh example of how the Central government has become advertisement-dependent. Operation Sindoor is being used as a tool for the Prime Minister's promotion on railway tickets," he stated.

"सेना के पराक्रम को भी अपनी राजनीति चमकाने के लिए एक प्रोडक्ट की तरह बेचा जा रहा है"



केंद्र सरकार कितनी विज्ञापनजीवी हो चुकी है, इसका ताज़ा उदाहरण देखिए — रेलवे टिकट पर "ऑपरेशन सिंदूर" का इस्तेमाल प्रधानमंत्री के प्रचार के तौर पर किया जा रहा है।



अब तक तो सिर्फ मध्यप्रदेश के… pic.twitter.com/6oMP9IJ912 — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) May 19, 2025

"Until now, only BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh were disrespecting the Army, but now even the Prime Minister has joined their ranks," he alleged.

He was apparently referring to controversies surrounding two ministers from Madhya Pradesh over their remarks on Col Sophiya Qureshi and the armed forces.

The BJP faced a barrage of criticism after state Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah purportedly termed Colonel Quereshi, the face of media briefings on Operation Sindoor, a 'sister of terrorists', during his public speech.

The controversial remarks not only invited wide-scale condemnation from various sections of society and the Opposition, but also led to the registration of an FIR against the minister on the orders of the High Court.

Even before the political firestorm could die down, MP Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said on Friday that Indian armed forces and all soldiers are 'natmastak' (bowing down with their heads at the feet) at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a befitting reply to terrorists and Pakistan.

He claimed his remarks were twisted.

In further embarrassment to the BJP, its first-time MLA from Rewa district, Narendra Prajapati, has claimed that the UN had ordered India to "cease fire" with Pakistan.