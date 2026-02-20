Semiconductor facility launch: PM Modi to join virtually, UP CM to visit Gr Noida on Sat

Noida, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join virtually while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Sector 28 in Greater Noida on Saturday for the foundation stone laying ceremony of India Chip Private Limited's Semiconductor Park, officials said.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other dignitaries will be present at the venue, a district administration official said.

According to officials, the chief minister is expected to arrive at the event around 4 pm.

The project is being set up by India Chip Private Limited, a joint venture between the HCL Group and Foxconn.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of the VVIP movement in the district from 7 am to 10 pm on Saturday.

Officials said traffic diversions will be in place on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway and key routes connecting to the Delhi border.

VIP and VVIP vehicles coming from Delhi's DND/Chilla border will travel via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to Zero Point and then exit at the Falaida Cut (26 km) on the Yamuna Expressway before proceeding to the venue in Sector 28. Parking arrangements have been made in designated VIP areas near the stage.

Buses of HCL group and Shiv Nadar School arriving from Delhi and Noida will follow the same route but will take the left turn at Falaida Cut and park near the water tank via Old Rabupura Road.

After the event, they will return through the Rabupura/Danaur service road via Galgotias University and Gautam Buddha University, it said.

Vehicles of HCL staff and media personnel will turn left from the Yamuna Expressway at Falaida Cut, take the Tirthali Double Service Road parallel to the Central Warehouse Building and reach the designated media/HCL parking area. The return route will remain the same.

For the general public, vehicles from Kakod, Jhajhar and Jahangirpur will be diverted via Kainchi Tiraha and Rabupura Bypass to the general parking near YEIDA Green Park. Vehicles from Jewar and adjoining areas will be routed through Tirthali Square, while those from Dankaur and nearby locations will use the Double Service Road and Old Rabupura Road.

Police said ambulances, fire services and other emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass without hindrance during the diversion period. Motorists facing inconvenience can contact the traffic helpline at 9971009001, officials added.