Semiconductor sector vital for economic growth and technology: US Consulate official

Nagpur, Feb 28 (PTI) The semiconductor sector plays a vital role in driving economic growth and technology, US Consulate Public Affairs Officer Brenda Soya said on Friday while emphasising its strategic importance for the United States and India, .

The US Consulate in Mumbai, in a release, said it is hosting a four-part roundtable series focused on advancing US-India collaboration in semiconductor technology.

The event, which will be held in collaboration with Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) and knowledge partner Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co (SAM), will bring together leaders from government, academia, and the private sector to discuss trends, challenges, opportunities and policy recommendations for strengthening technological innovation in the sector, the release said.

While the first session was held in Mumbai on January 15, the second was held here on Friday.

"The semiconductor sector plays a vital role in driving economic growth, technological innovation, and supply chain resilience. This roundtable underscores our nations’ shared commitment to advancing technology cooperation and fostering secure supply chains," Soya said at the event. PTI COR BNM