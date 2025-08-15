Semiconductors Complex Ltd in Chandigarh started operations in 1983: Congress on PM's swipe

New Delhi: The Congress hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for his swipe at its governments that the idea of semiconductors faced "foeticide" 50-60 years ago, saying the Semiconductors Complex Limited in Chandigarh started operations in 1983.

Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Modi said the first made-in-India semiconductor chip will be launched in the market by the end of this year.

"About 50-60 years ago, files on semiconductors were opened, and discussions on having a factory began. But my youths, you will be surprised that the semiconductor, which has become the strength of the world, that thought process, faced foeticide 50-60 years ago," the PM said.

Modi also said that he is not at the Red Fort to criticise any government, but it is equally important for the youth to know about it.

Hitting back at the prime minister, Congress general secretary in charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "One more example of what a pathological liar Mr Modi is. Semiconductors Complex Ltd, established in Chandigarh, started operations in 1983."

In his remarks, Modi said the country has now freed itself from the burden of the past and is moving forward in the area of semiconductors in a mission mode.