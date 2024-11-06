Seminar on 'atmanirbharta' in defence manufacturing in Jaipur on Nov 11

Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) A seminar on "atmanirbharta (self-reliance)" in defence manufacturing will be held here on November 11 in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The 'Atmanirbharta in Defence Manufacturing: Opportunities in Rajasthan' seminar will likely be attended by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Ankit Mehta, co-chair of FICCI Drone Committee and co-founder and CEO of ideaForge Technology Ltd.

Gyan Shakti Think Tank (GSTT), established in the Jaipur Military Station under the aegis of the HQ South Western Command, will organise the seminar in association with FICCI, Colonel Amitabh Sharma said.

The GSTT aims to harvest the experience and domain knowledge of veterans towards nation-building and security and develop a strategic vision with active participation from academia, scholars, institutions and industries.

It intends to provide a common platform for all stakeholders towards a synergised and coordinated approach in the desired direction, he said.

He said the seminar will witness active participation and contribution of speakers from diverse domains, including FICCI, senior Rajasthan government officials, officials from the armed forces and eminent personalities from academia and industries.

"The seminar will focus on the present and future requirements of the defence forces, opportunities available in defence manufacturing and how Rajasthan can participate and contribute towards the same," the spokesperson added. PTI AG IJT IJT