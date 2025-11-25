Seminar on fire safety in hospitals in Jaipur on Nov 29

Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Subject experts and various stakeholders will attend a seminar on fire safety and security in hospitals, which is going to be held here on November 29.

The theme of the event, "Hospital Fire and Security Preparedness", addresses the growing need for resilient, secure, and technology-driven healthcare infrastructure.

"Hospital owners, engineers, IT experts, government officials, architects, consultants, system integrators, product manufacturers and members will be attending the event," Ankur Gupta, president, Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI), Jaipur chapter, said.

He said that the recent fire incident at SMS hospital in Jaipur has intensified the need for such discussions.

"It aims to address crucial aspects of hospital fire safety and security, including electrical faults, relevant codes and standards, dos and don'ts, and the responsibilities and behavioural preparedness of healthcare staff," he said.

On October 5, a massive fire blazed through the neuro ICU on the second floor of the trauma centre, killing six of the 11 patients on critical care support. Fourteen patients from another ICU on the same floor were also evacuated, and two of them later died. PTI SDA APL APL