Seminar on new criminal laws, cryptocurrency held at Rajasthan Police Academy

Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) Discussions around the new criminal laws and challenges and opportunities arising from their enforcement were held during a seminar at Rajasthan Police Academy here on Thursday.

Insights on topics like cryptocurrency investigation were also shared by subject experts in the seminar inaugurated by Rajasthan DGP U R Sahoo, according to a spokesperson.

Karnataka Police DIG Bhushan Gulabrao Borase and senior project engineer of National Police Academy (Hyderabad), Nitin Sharma, addressed the gathering about digital currency and the various platforms handling it.

DG SCRB and Cyber Crime Hemant Priyadarshi, DG Technical Services Anil Paliwal and other senior police officials of Rajasthan were present in the seminar.