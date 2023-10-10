Seminary building demolished in JK's Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 10 (PTI) Authorities have demolished a building of a religious seminary constructed on government land in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a year after two militants were killed there in a gunfight with security forces, officials said Tuesday.

The building at Chewa Kalan village in Pulwama district was demolished Monday night by revenue authorities based on recommendations of the National Investigating Agency, the officials said.

Two ultras - one local and one foreigner - were killed in the gunfight with security forces at the seminary in March 2022. The NIA had taken over the investigations of the case after police registered an FIR.

According to the officials, the seminary was defunct after the gunfight last year. PTI MIJ ZMN