Sena-BJP leaders failed to implement development projects in Sambhajinagar: NCP leader

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Jan 6 (PTI) The local leaders of the BJP and Shiv Sena failed to implement the development projects they had promised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, NCP MLC Satish Chavan said on Tuesday.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, though part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance along with the BJP and Sena in Maharashtra, is contesting the January 15 election to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation on its own.

The BJP conducted agitations against the water scarcity in the city but its government could not complete any water project even after coming into power, Chavan said at a press conference here.

"They also promised to convert leasehold houses in the CIDCO area into freehold ones. The decision was taken but it is yet to be implemented," he said.

He also criticized the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena over the incomplete work of the memorial of Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray.

The NCP will implement the "Baramati pattern" in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for development works, said Chavan. PTI AW KRK