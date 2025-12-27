Sena-BJP talks for Thane civic polls almost over, seat-sharing formula to be announced soon: Mhaske

Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) Talks between Maharashtra's ruling allies Shiv Sena and BJP for alliance in the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Thane city are almost over, while discussions are still underway for three seats, a Sena leader said on Saturday.

"The details of the alliance will be declared by our senior leaders soon," Thane Lok Sabha member Naresh Mhaske from the Shiv Sena said.

The issue of three seats has been referred to them for the final decision, he said after marathon meetings between local leaders of the two parties.

"Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have given clear directions that the alliance between the two parties will stay strong, and we are progressing in that direction," he said.

There are a total of 131 seats in Thane for which elections will be held on January 15, Replying to a question why the third Mahayuti constituent - Ajit Pawar's NCP - was not contesting the upcoming local polls with Sena and BJP, Mhaske said since NCP's city unit president Najeeb Mulla had declared that they will not not go with the two parties, it has been kept out of the alliance talks. PTI COR NP