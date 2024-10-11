Sena factions to hold Dussehra rallies, expected to set tone for Maharashtra assembly polls

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold their respective Dussehra rallies in Mumbai on Saturday in a show of strength and set the tone by attacking each other ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar, Shinde will address his faction at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

Incidentally, heavy rains on Thursday night have made both the venues sludgy. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said it would not be a dampener.

Shiv Sena leader and former MP Rahul Shewale said around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the rally at Azad Maidan to hear the CM.

Transport sources said Shinde-led Sena has booked 3,000 private buses to ferry its workers to the venue.

Ahead of the rallies, both sides have released teasers.

The Shinde-led faction's teaser showed a tiger, with Sena written on it, being betrayed by tying it to the Congress with a rope. Animation used in the teaser goes on to show CM Shinde emerging and cutting the rope with an arrow.

In its teaser, the Shiv Sena (UBT) talks about saving Maharashtra’s pride and burying traitors, a reference to MLAs who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray.

At the rally, Thackeray, who blames the BJP for splitting his party, is also expected to launch attacks on its former ally.

The rallies are expected to boost the morale of the workers from both the sides as the state will go to polls next month. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.

The Dusherra rally holds an important place for the undivided Sena as, since the 1960s, it was addressed by the party's founder Bal Thackeray from Shivaji Park.

After the split in the Shiv Sena in June 2022, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party continued to hold rallies at Shivaji Park.

The Shinde-led Sena first held its rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex. Since the last two years, the Shinde group has been holding rallies at Azad Maidan. PTI PR BNM