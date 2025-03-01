Sena getting stronger every passing day, leaders from all parties joining it, says Shinde

Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) The Shiv Sena was getting stronger with every passing day and leaders from all parties were joining it, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.

Addressing 'Eknath Parv' here, he said his tenure as chief minister between June 2022 and end-2024 saw several welfare schemes, including the flagship Lakdi Bahin Yojana under which women with an annual family income of less that Rs 2.5 lakh get Rs 1500 as monthly aid.

In a veiled swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, the deputy CM said he was on the ground during the COVID-19 pandemic "while some stayed at home".

Shinde and BJP leaders have often accused Thackeray, who was chief minister during the pandemic, of running the administration from Matoshree, his home in Mumbai's Bandra area.

"The Shiv Sena is getting stronger day by day and leaders from various parties are joining us everyday. The winds may try (to extinguish), but the lamp of Shiv Sena will keep burning," Shinde said. PTI COR BNM