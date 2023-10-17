Sena leader Danve criticises Maha govt's decision to procure medicines for mega health camp from other divisions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, on Tuesday criticised the administration's decision to procure medicines for a mega health camp at Tuljapur from other divisions in the state.

Advertisment

As devotees flock to Tuljapur in large numbers on the occasion of Kojagirl Purnima (which falls on October 28 this year), the health department would be organising a `Mahaarogya Shibir' or health camp at the Vasundhara Sanskrutik Bhawan in the temple town, officials said.

Deputy directors of the health department in various divisions have been asked to send medicines of 82 types and other necessary equipment for the camp, they said.

Health minister Tanaji Sawant held a meeting to review the health facilities in Tuljapur on Monday where the preparation for the camp too was discussed, said an official.

But Danve, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, criticised the decision to get medicines from other divisions of the state.

These medicines are purchased with the funds of the respective district planning committees and they are meant for local government hospitals, he said, adding that medicines should have been procured separately for the mega health camp. PTI AW KRK