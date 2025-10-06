Sena leader Nirupam demands SIR-like exercise in Maharashtra to 'purify' voters list

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday demanded an exercise like Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Maharashtra for "purification" of the voters list.

Addressing a news conference, Nirupam said 40 lakh bogus voters were removed from Bihar through SIR.

"There should be purification of the voters list in Maharashtra. There should be SIR in Maharashtra," Nirupam said.

There are Bangladeshi "intruders" who have enrolled themselves in the voter list, there are many relatives of blast accused, there are many linked to the underworld who have registered in many constituencies, he further claimed.

"The Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates have won through such bogus voters. After purification of voters list, their reality will be exposed," he said. PTI PR BNM