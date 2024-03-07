Sena leader Ramdas Kadam's son appointed as Maharashtra Pollution Control Board chief

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Siddhesh Kadam, son of former state minister and Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam, has been appointed as new chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, an official statement said.

Siddhesh's brother Yogesh Kadam is MLA from Dapoli and belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Environment and Climate Change Department, which is headed by Shinde, said in the appointment order on Wednesday that Siddhesh Kadam would replace A L Jarhad.

Jarhad was appointed as MPCB chairman on September 7, 2023, but he remained absent without giving any valid reason, and hence he was removed, it said.

Ramdas Kadam, a veteran Shiv Sena leader and former environment minister, sided with Eknath Shinde when the latter rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022. PTI ND KRK