Sena leader shot at by BJP MLA in Ulhasnagar discharged from hospital

Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad, who was shot at multiple times by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad on February 2 in Thane district, was on Monday discharged from hospital.

Ganpat Gaikwad had shot at Mahesh Gaikwad and an associate of the latter inside the cabin of the senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar, leaving the Kalyan East Shiv Sena leader in a critical condition.

"I have been discharged after 23 days. Ganpat Gaikwad was creating trouble when I raised issues of Kalyan East. I had reached out to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis over this. I was shot at as I was highlighting injustice being done on farmers," Mahesh Gaikwad claimed.

Several supporters gathered outside the hospital to welcome him after he was discharged, with banners hailing him being placed at most junctions of Kalyan East.

Ganpat Gaikwad and others arrested in the case are currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. PTI COR BNM