Sena leader’s murder: Accused bodyguard seeks bail, says chargesheet silent about his role

Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) A bodyguard whose pistol was allegedly used in the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar has again sought bail from a sessions court here, contending that the chargesheet filed in the case doesn’t say that he hatched any conspiracy.

Advertisment

This is the second bail attempt by Amarendra Mishra, the bodyguard of the alleged killer Mauris Noronha. The court had rejected his earlier plea in March.

Mishra approached the court with a fresh application after the police recently filed the chargesheet in the case.

In his plea, Mishra claimed that the chargesheet doesn't say that he hatched any conspiracy to kill Ghosalkar.

Advertisment

The entire chargesheet does not disclose any offence committed by the applicant (Mishra), it said.

The plea claimed that Mishra had been behind bars for the last 3 months and since the investigation is over, no purpose would be served by keeping him in jail.

Noronha, a local businessman and social worker, shot dead Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live programme in suburban Borivali (West) in February this year before taking his own life.

Advertisment

Noronha, who faced many cases, was earlier arrested in a rape case and spent nearly five months behind bars.

While there was a tussle between Ghosalkar (40) and Noronha, who had political aspirations, the latter suspected the former had implicated him in the rape case, his wife had told the police.

Bodyguard Mishra, whose pistol was allegedly used in the murder of Ghosalkar, has been arrested under IPC section 302 (murder) and provisions of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act. PTI AVI NR