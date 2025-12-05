Sena minister Samant says he will write book on `Mumbai to Guwahati via Surat'

Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Friday hinted that he would write a book on the split of the party in 2022 when Eknath Shinde broke away with his faction and joined hands with the BJP to form a government in Maharashtra.

Samant was speaking through video link at a function here to felicitate writer Vishwas Patil upon his election as president of the 99th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (Marathi literary meet) to be held at Karad in early 2026.

In his speech, Samant said that he too wanted to become an author, and would write a book on "Mumbai to Guwahati via Surat".

The minister for industries did not elaborate.

During Eknath Shinde's rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in June 2022, Shinde and the MLAs loyal to him had first travelled to Surat and then flew to Guwahati where they camped in a hotel.

The rebellion led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. PTI COR KRK