Sena ministers skip cabinet meet over party cadres' induction by BJP; later meet CM, find 'solution'

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena ministers barring Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, skipped the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, apparently over ally BJP inducting Sena leaders and workers in parts of the state, intensifying the unease in the Mahayuti ahead of the local body polls.

A meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena ministers led by Shinde later brought truce.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said it was decided that the Mahayuti allies should refrain from inducting each others' leaders.

While Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik admitted that there was disgruntlement over inductions made (by the BJP) in Palghar, Thane and other districts, his party colleague Uday Samant claimed there was no discontent, and said the ministers did not boycott the meeting.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the ministers of the rival Sena faction for "boycotting' the cabinet, saying it was a selfish act and an "insult" to the people.

The development comes just days ahead of the first anniversary of the Fadnavis-headed Mahayuti government.

Sources said that by skipping the cabinet meeting, the Sena wanted to send out a message to the ally BJP that it did not approve of the latter weaning away Sena workers and leaders. The recent defections from Shiv Sena to the BJP in Kalyan-Dombivli (in Thane district) seem to be the trigger point.

The Sena ministers later met Fadnavis and expressed their ire over the development in Dombivli, but the CM pointed out that it was the Sena which first admitted BJP members in its fold in neighbouring Ulhasnagar (in Thane district), they added.

The CM reportedly told the Sena leaders that when their party weans away members of other allies, they should not complain when the BJP does the same.

Henceforth, the alliance partners should not induct each other's workers, the CM told them.

Shinde said, "There was a meeting with the CM and it was decided that there should be no differences in Mahayuti. We contested Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls together. The CM and I feel the atmosphere should not get muddied in the local body polls. The CM has said that there should be no internal inductions into the party." "I have instructed about this to my party leaders and the CM will do it to his party leaders and ensure there are no differences in the Mahayuti," he said.

Talking to reporters, Uday Samant, who also skipped the cabinet meeting, said, "There is no disgruntlement. There was no boycott of the cabinet meeting." "(Shiv Sena Minister of State) Yogesh Kadam is in Khed (in Ratnagiri, which is part of his constituency). (Tourism Minister) Shambhuraj Desai is in his constituency. (Soil and Water Conservation Minister) Sanjay Rathod's mother passed away, so he is in his constituency. I had a routine check-up, so I was in the hospital," he said.

Transport minister Sarnaik acknowledged that both sides were upset over the induction of leaders from each other's parties.

"There are issues even in a family and this is a Mahayuti government of three parties. Emotions have to be expressed before one another. We, along with Shinde, met the CM and shared our emotions. In 10 minutes, there was a solution to this," he said.

Sarnaik said there was disgruntlement over certain inductions that were made in Palghar, Solapur, Thane, Kolhapur districts.

He also referred to some inductions in Kalyan Dombivli.

"There is a race to induct people in parties ahead of local body polls. There was disgruntlement on our side, there was some disgruntlement on the other side also," Sarnaik said.

He said a meeting took place between Fadnavis and Shinde, and a solution was found.

"There was a decision that leaders, office-bearers, corporators of Mahayuti should not be inducted in each other's parties. Sometimes things happen and there is miscommunication," Sarnaik said.

Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil, who belongs to the Shiv Sena, denied any signs of disgruntlement.

When asked about the reason behind skipping the meeting, Patil said he and some other ministers were attending a party meeting.

Another Shiv Sena minister told PTI that there were issues which have now been addressed.

Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule of the BJP dismissed claims that most Sena ministers "boycotted" the meeting, insisting their absence was due to election-related responsibilities in their districts.

"There is no issue of displeasure here...There was no other reason for their absence. Many ministers had taken prior permission from CM Fadnavis before travelling to their native districts," he said.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said he did not sense any disgruntlement during the meeting.

He said he was under the impression that the absence of Sena ministers was due to the scrutiny of nomination papers for the December 2 local polls.

"Makrand Patil from the NCP was absent (for the cabinet meeting). Even our Hasan Mushrif left early. Had I known about Shiv Sena ministers being upset, I would have asked Eknath Shinde about it. But I did not sense any disgruntlement," he said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray claimed the Shinde-led party was upset as the BJP was trying to split it, and there were also issues regarding seat allocation for the coming local body polls.

"But boycotting a cabinet meeting for their selfish interests is an insult to Maharashtra and its people! Cabinet meetings are meant to solve the people's issues, not to handle your petty squabbles!" he said. PTI MR PR AW KRK RSY NP