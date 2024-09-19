Sena MLA, BJP MP remain defiant despite Congress' protests over their remarks against Rahul

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde, whose recent comments against Rahul Gandhi triggered a row, on Thursday remained defiant despite Congress party's protests against them.

Gaikwad, who earlier this week announced Rs 11 lakh reward for anyone who chops off Gandhi's tongue, on Thursday said he was not bothered by the protests against him, while Bonde demanded registration of a case against the former Congress president for his comments on reservation.

Congress leaders on Thursday staged protests in Mumbai, Nagpur and other parts of the state demanding removal of Gaikwad and Bonde from their respective parties over their controversial remarks.

During his recent visit to the USA, Gandhi told students at Georgetown University that the Congress would think of scrapping reservation when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

Reacting to the protests, Gaikwad said, "We are not bothered about it. I don't care." Bonde, whose remark that Gandhi's tongue should be singed for his remarks on reservation, said, "A case should be registered against Rahul Gandhi because 70 per cent of people in India are adivasi and from the OBC community. Gandhi instilled fear that their reservation could be revoked." PTI PR NP