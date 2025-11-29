Sena MLA Nilesh Rane booked for 'trespassing' BJP supporter's house for 'sting operation'

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district have registered an FIR against Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane on the charge of trespassing on a BJP supporter's house, days after the legislator alleged that bags of cash meant for distribution to voters were found there during his "sting operation".

The case was filed on Friday at the Malvan police station, based on a complaint filed by BJP worker Vijay Kenavadekar, a police official said on Saturday.

The development further escalated tension between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP, two of the allies who form the ruling Mahayuti alliance along with Ajit Pawar's NCP.

While state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan said he had no idea who filed the complaint against Nilesh Rane, the latter said registration of a case shows "how desperate people are". He also said the FIR was filed against him even as the money was found at someone else's house.

Speaking in Sindhudurg on Saturday, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane came out in support of Nilesh Rane, who is his elder brother, and questioned why Shiv Sena leaders chose to distance themselves from him after the police case.

He also claimed a deliberate attempt to isolate his brother within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

On Wednesday evening, Nilesh Rane claimed to have conducted a "sting operation" by entering the residence of BJP worker Vijay Kenavadekar in Kankavali town, accusing him of stockpiling cash-filled bags for voter inducement. He also shared videos of the alleged incident on social media and approached the local police station on Thursday, seeking the registration of an FIR.

On Thursday, Kenavadekar approached the Malvan police station and filed a complaint against Nilesh Rane for entering his house illegally, the police official said.

Based on the complaint, a case of criminal trespassing has been registered against MLA Rane, he said.

Further probe into the case was underway, the official said.

Elections to the 246 municipal councils, including Malvan, and 42 nagar panchayats in the state will be held on December 2, while the civic corporation polls are expected to take place in January 2026.

While Nilesh Rane represents Kudal assembly constituency, his brother Nitesh is MLA from Kankavli, both in Sindhudurg district.

In his press conference, Nitesh Rane asked, "Why has not a single person from the Shiv Sena come forward in support of Nilesh Rane? Why is he being left alone? Why is he deserted in his own party?" "Why has Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar or state cabinet minister Uday Samant not uttered a single word in support of Nilesh Rane?" he sought to know.

Speaking about the FIR, Nilesh Rane said, "It is true that the complaint is filed against me, which only indicates how desperate people are. Money was found at someone else's house but I am the one targeted. Even the cameraman who accompanied me has been made a co-accused. I will not be lenient with those responsible for this. They do not know me." Nilesh Rane earlier linked the alleged cash distribution to state BJP president Ravindra Chavan, claiming that such activities began after Chavan's recent visit to the district.

Chavan, however, denied the allegations, and said, "I have no idea who filed the case against Nilesh Rane. I cannot comment on it." On Friday, Kesarkar had claimed that a "major political conspiracy" was underway to reduce the influence of BJP leader Narayan Rane and his family members in Sindhudurg.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Rane reiterated that the BJP was contesting the coming nagar parishad, nagar panchayat and municipal council elections on development issues.

Criticising Kesarkar's recent remarks, he said the arguments of those claiming that the Rane family was being targeted were "laughable".

He also pointed out past differences within the Shiv Sena faction, saying people were aware of who opposed Narayan Rane between 2014 and 2024 and who filed complaints against the family.