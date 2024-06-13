Sena MLA opposes handing over of Kurla plot to house Dharavi slum dwellers

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar on Thursday opposed handing over of a plot belonging to Mother Dairy for rehabilitation of slum dwellers of Dharavi, saying residents have been demanding a sports complex on the land.

In a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Kudalkar said under a new government resolution (GR) dated June 10, the 8.5 hectare plot in Nehru Nagar in Kurla has been handed over to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority for rehabilitating the slum dwellers of Dharavi, which is undergoing a revamp.

"The government resolution of handing over the Mother Dairy plot to rehabilitate the slum dwellers of Dharavi should be scrapped. Residents have been demanding a botanical garden and a sports complex on the plot," he said in the letter.

Kudalkar, along with the residents of Kurla Nagar, staged a protest against the GR.

The multi-billion dollar Dharavi redevelopment project being executed by the Adani group is being opposed by Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, both part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. PTI PR BNM