Sena MP Shrikant Shinde bats for Mahayuti alliance in Kalyan-Dombivli, adjoining civic bodies

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday batted for an alliance among Mahayuti partners in Kalyan-Dombivli in Thane district and its neighbouring civic bodies so that the ruling bloc has its own mayors in these cities after the upcoming polls.

He also asserted that the BJP-led NDA coalition was strong at the Centre as well as in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters, Shrikant Shinde noted friendly fights are taking place between the Shiv Sena and its ally BJP in some of the poll-bound municipal councils, but added everyone has to follow discipline while attacking political opponents.

"The alliance (between Mahayuti constituents) in the state as well as at the Centre is intact and strong," he maintained.

"Be it Kalyan-Dombivli or neighbouring civic bodies, I think elections should take place as an alliance and mayors should be of the Mahayuti. This is the opinion of Shinde saheb (Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) and all of us," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan in Thane district is the son of Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena.

The ruling Mahayuti consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation is part of Thane district and is a stronghold of the Shiv Sena.

Earlier this month, the Mahayuti alliance saw unease over induction of local Shiv Sena leaders into the BJP. Shiv Sena leaders were also apparently upset with the BJP as Kalyan-Dombivli is Shrikant Shinde's political turf.

Taking a dig at BJP leaders, Shinde said if someone has to show their political strength, they should do so in the December 2 municipal council polls.

He pointed out that the BJP and the Shiv Sena are contesting against each other in Ambarnath and Badlapur municipal councils in Thane district.

But their leaders, be it Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) or Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) are not criticising anyone. They are campaigning on development plank, Shinde noted.

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats across Maharashtra will take place on December 2 and votes will be counted the next day. These will be followed by polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, 336 panchayat samitis and 32 Zilla Parishads in the state. PTI PR RSY