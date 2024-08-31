Sena MP wants prayer played at railway stations during Ganesh festival

Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) Naresh Mhaske, Shiv Sena MP from Thane, has requested the railway ministry to play the `Ganesha Pancharatnam' prayer at all railway stations in the country during the coming Ganesh festival.

In a letter to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ahead of the festival slated to start from September 7, Mhaske said the prayer, composed by 8th century philosopher Adi Shankaracharya, should be broadcast at railway stations.

Sung by playback singer Anuradha Paudwal, it will enrich the travel experience while celebrating and promoting India's vibrant cultural heritage, said the letter.

The MP, considered to be close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, also offered to provide a copy of the `Ganesha Pancharatnam' to the ministry. PTI COR KRK